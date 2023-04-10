Car crashes into fire hydrant on Avenue D after police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car crashed on Avenue D on Monday morning after a police chase. Rochester Police say the driver was accused of firing shots in the air less than a mile away.

Officers responded Weyl Street off Joseph Avenue around 3 a.m. after getting reports of someone firing shots, then fleeing in a car. No one was shot and nothing was hit.

About ten minutes later, officers spotted the car with the suspected shooter inside around Weyl Street, RPD said. Officers tried to stop the car but it speed off eastbound on Avenue D. The car eventually lost control and crashed into a fire hydrant and an embarkment near Pulaski Park.

Charges haven’t yet been determined for the 24-year-old woman who was driving the car. She was taken to Strong Hospital to treat minor upper-body injuries she suffered during the crash. RPD is still investigating.