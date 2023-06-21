Car flips over during crash on Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a crash that caused a car to flip over on Monroe Avenue near Alexander Street on Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they didn’t find anyone in the car. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw two other cars that had been damaged. It’s not clear if those cars were struck by the car that flipped.

The car that flipped was still smoking around 3 a.m. Police also roped off areas behind the Burger King on Monroe Avenue. We’ll update this story once more information is available.