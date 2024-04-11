Car stolen with child inside in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Between April 3 and April 10, would-be thieves tried to steal cars at least four times in Irondequoit, and one car was stolen with a child inside.

According to Irondequoit Police, that successful theft happened Thursday, April 4, on East Ridge Road near Culver Road. The car’s owner accidentally left her key fob in the car while she went into a store —allowing the thief to get in and take off with a child in the car.

The car was later found abandoned on Kelly Street in Rochester. The child was not hurt, and that investigation is ongoing.

Two more car thefts were attempted on Wednesday, April 3, one theft was attempted on April 4, and another theft was attempted Wednesday.