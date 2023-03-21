Caregivers from Rochester head to Albany for rally to close Medicaid coverage cap

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Caregivers in Rochester, still overwhelmed by the effects of the pandemic, are heading to Albany on Tuesday morning.

They are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leadership in New York State to reverse healthcare cuts and close the Medicaid coverage cap. A series of marches will take place in Albany on Tuesday starting at 1 p.m. around the capitol building.

15,000 healthcare workers are expected to attend from across the state. Caregivers are asking for New York elected leaders to invest nearly $2.5 billion in healthcare. They are also calling on an increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates and increasing the state’s minimum wage by over $20 per hour.