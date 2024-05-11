Celebrate Dachshunds in style: Music, fashion, and fun at parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In addition to the vibrant festivities of the Lilac Festival, Rochester is hosting another unique event Saturday.

The 22nd Annual Rochester Dachshund Parade is taking over Washington Square Park from 10 a.m. to noon, promising a morning filled with entertainment for both humans and their canine companions. The tradition is more than just a parade; it’s a celebration of all things dachshund, featuring music, a fashion show, various vendors, and treats for attendees of both the two-legged and four-legged variety.

The highlight of the event, the parade itself, is scheduled to begin around 11:30 a.m., and the dachshunds will have their moment to shine, strutting down the park. Organizers say the parade will proceed regardless of the weather, making it a rain or shine event.

