Celebrating Mother’s Day with viewer-submitted photos
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is celebrating Mother’s Day, and wants to honor all the moms and motherly figures that have shaped the people of our community.
Moms can do all things big and small for the ones they love most, but often neglect doing things for themselves. So to all the moms out there, here’s to you and to all that you do.
Here’s a couple familiar faces and the moms they’re celebrating this weekend:
Here’s some viewer-submitted photos to celebrate moms around Rochester: