Ceremony for Heart Walk & Run goes on, raising money for American Heart Association

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The ceremony for the Rochester Heart Walk & Run went on Thursday, even though the actual 5K was canceled.

The event, which supports the work of the American Heart Association including research and training people to perform CPR, was moved indoors to Monroe Community College’s Brighton campus. It was due to air quality concerns from the Canadian wildfires.

“Every year, no matter the weather conditions, this is a celebration event for us. So the Rochester Heart Walk & Run is a time that we celebrate what everyone in the community is doing to be more heart healthy,” said Jason Stulb, executive director of the American Heart Association in Rochester.

Participants are encouraged to complete the 5K on their own wherever it’s safe. News10NBC’s First Alert Meteorologist Rich Caniglia was there.