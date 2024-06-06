Ceremonies in Pittsford and Batavia will mark 80 years since D-Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday marks 80 years since nearly 160,000 Allied troops including thousands of U.S. soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy, a pivotal moment during World War II.

The Rochester area is honoring soldiers’ service during during D-Day. Pittsford will hold a remembrance ceremony starting at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Monument in Carpenter Park on 22 North Main St.

The ceremony will honor Pittsford residents who died during D-Day. There will also be patriotic musical performances by the Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes and Drums. Parking will be available at the Pittsford Community Library lot.

In addition, the New York State Department of Health is holding a ceremony at the New York Veterans Home at Batavia on 220 Richmond Ave. It starts at 10 a.m. The ceremony will honor nine D-Day veterans who will get a certificate honoring their service.



