GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Ridge adds a new clothing store to its shopping destination Friday.

Charlotte Russe, a national retailer that offers a variety of clothing and accessories, has opened near the children’s play area, across from Ardene.

In celebration of their grand opening, the store is offering a “Buy One, Get 50% off” promotion that will last until Sunday, Feb. 23.

Click here to check out the Charlotte Russe website.