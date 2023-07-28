Cheesy Eddie’s will give out 3,000 slices of cheesecake Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local bakery Cheesy Eddie’s is celebrating on Friday ahead of National Cheesecake Day.

The bakery is giving out more than 3,000 slices starting at 10 a.m. at its location on 900 Jefferson Road, building 21. For the last decade, Cheesy Eddie has given away free slices of cheesecake every July 28.

Local businesses Mortalis Brewing, Macarollin, and Union Place Coffee Roasters will also be there. They will have beer, gourmet mac & cheese, and coffee to sample and buy.

The other Cheesy Eddie’s location on South Avenue will be closed on Friday.

