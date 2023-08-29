Chili woman hit by ‘pellet-type object’ while walking her dog

CHILI, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman reported being shot while walking her dog last weekend.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Archer Road on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The woman told deputies she was shot at and hit in the elbow. They say she declined medical treatment, but later sought care at the hospital.

A fragment was removed from her elbow.

Investigators believe it is a “pellet-type projectile.” The fragment will be analyzed by the Monroe County Crime Lab.

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident.