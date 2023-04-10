City and county get nearly $1M in healthcare funding for low-income residents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester and Monroe County are set to receive nearly $1 million in healthcare funding.

The funding is meant to help low-income and underserved city and county residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the existing healthcare worker shortage in New York State, the programs will provide training and education for city and county residents or existing healthcare workers.

“We have not faced a healthcare worker shortage like this in my time working in the industry and providing opportunities like this to members of the community to sustain their family and move into middle-class jobs,” said Don Fiorilli, Regional Director for Training and Employment Funds.

Last week, healthcare workers in Rochester and Buffalo spoke out against proposed cuts to the state’s healthcare system.