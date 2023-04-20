City announces plans for Juneteenth celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is planning its Juneteenth celebration for Saturday, June 17.

The federal holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. This year’s theme is “celebrating 50 years of hip hop and a lifetime of freedom.” The city’s Juneteenth Festival Committee now has new members.

“It’s important for us to really be able to elevate one other and let the community know that we do have recourses and who those resources are. Really putting a face to actually what the work is,” said event coordinator Natalie Sheppard.

A parade kicks off the festivities. It runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at MLK Memorial Park in the city.