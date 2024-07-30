City council holds first public forum on ‘Good Cause’ eviction legislation

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council held its first public forum Tuesday night to hear from tenants and landlords on the proposed “Good Cause” eviction legislation.

The new law, if enacted, would protect people from losing their homes due to large rent increases and unfair evictions.

“I think it’s important that we listen to people,” says Vice President of City Council, Lashay Harris. “Ihaven’t made a decision on where I stand with it, because it’s important for me to hear what people have to say and getting a gouge on where our community stands with that first.”

The legislation was introduced by City Council in June.

