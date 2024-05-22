City Council sets aside funding for Monroe Avenue Ambassador program

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council voted to set aside $125,000 for the Monroe Avenue Ambassador program.

Ambassadors would be hired to walk on Monroe Avenue, talk with people, and connect them with mental health and addiction prevention services. Rochester City Council tabled another vote for a similar program on Lyell Avenue. Council member Bridget Monroe says she wants to make sure it’s not redundant.

“I’m asking that this item remove the Lyell Avenue street ambassador program at this time. Various organizations have said they would like to have a larger meeting to see how this will align with existing services on the street,” Monroe said.

City council president Miguel Melendez said he hopes the city can provide resources to support Monroe Avenue soon.

“It is my hope, though, this does not prolong too long and that there is some resolution in short order so that we can move resources in this community specifically,” Melendez said.

The money comes from restricted opioid settlement money.