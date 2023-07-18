City Council will vote on whether to sell four Rochester parking garages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council will vote Tuesday night on some big projects and on whether to turn over the ownership of its parking garages downtown.

City Council will vote on whether to sell the city’s four garages – the East End garage, Mortimer Street garage, Court garage, and Washington Square garage – for $16 million.

The University of Rochester is slated to buy the East End garage. The other three are going to out-of-town investors. This means that after 2025, the city would have no say over these four garages.

City Council will also vote to authorize construction at the Rochester Water Works building at High Falls and funding for an upgrade on the riverside part of Blue Cross Arena. There will also be a vote on reconstruction projects throughout the city and enhancements to places including Mount Hope Cemetery and Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.