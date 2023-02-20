City holds activities for February recess

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The week-long February recess started on Monday for most students in the area. R-Centers, libraries, and city departments are organizing events for students and families.

R-Centers

The R-Centers in Rochester will be closed on Monday for Presidents Day but will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday. The R-Centers offer a variety of activities including basketball courts, game rooms, fitness centers, and educational programs. The R-Centers will provide meals for participants during February Recess.

Several of the R-Centers will also offer special programs during the February Recess. These include:

National Pancake Day : 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21. Youth are invited to celebrate National Pancake Day with free pancakes and to create “Dream” boards at the Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21. Youth are invited to celebrate National Pancake Day with free pancakes and to create “Dream” boards at the Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St. Celebrating Black History Movies : 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21. Visitors can watch a movie that features Black figures and role models at the Avenue D R-Center, 200 Avenue D.

: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21. Visitors can watch a movie that features Black figures and role models at the Avenue D R-Center, 200 Avenue D. Biddy Basketball Tournament : 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22. Have fun while being active on the court at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

: 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22. Have fun while being active on the court at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave. Winter Powder Painting : 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23. Families are invited to enjoy outdoor snow powder painting (weather permitting) at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

: 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23. Families are invited to enjoy outdoor snow powder painting (weather permitting) at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave. Movies and Chat: 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Participants can get a ride from the Hope Center to the Edgerton Center to watch the movie “The Hate You Give.” Pre-register by calling 428-6769. Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.; Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

Biz Kid$ business education camp

The Bureau of Recreation will offer the Biz Kid$ business education camp all week long. This interactive camp teaches kids how to start their own businesses.

Kids have a chance to earn money and win prizes while learning about business concepts, goal setting, public speaking, time management, and financial literacy. Biz Kid$ runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday including (on Presidents Day) and includes breakfast, lunch and business supplies for participants. The February Recess camp has closed registration but Biz Kid$ camps are also held during the Spring and Summer Recesses. Call 428-7098 for more information and an application.

The Rochester Community Sports Complex

The Rochester Community Sports Complex will operate on its regular hours during the break and will offer R-Sports Recess Clinics from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 460 Oak St. The program is free to children ages 8 to 13. Families can register at www.cityofrochester.gov/r-central/.

The ice rinks

The ice rinks at Genesee Valley Park and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park will also operate during their regular hours during the break. Rink schedules can be found at www.cityofrochester.gov/skating.

Rochester libraries

Rochester Public Library branches will open for regular hours next week and are also hosting a variety of programs to keep children busy and learning. To learn more, visit www.roccitylibrary.org.