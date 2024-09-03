City leaders emphasize importance of student support as Rochester schools reopen

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students at the Rochester City School District return to the classroom Thursday, and city leaders are highlighting the importance of getting kids the support they need to flourish.

The city has expanded the organization Pathways to Peace outreach team to make sure students stay on the right track throughout the school year. In nine city schools, the program will target 10 to 15 students who need the most support and work with them in a number of ways.

Leaders say the program will make sure kids are going to school each day, do daily check-ins, home visits, workshops, and advocate for the students when needed. They say early intervention and providing resources should result in a more proactive and less reactive case management system. They tell us it’s a holistic approach, because their street outreach team can step in if more support is needed after school hours.

Violence Prevention Coordinator Zequa Tookes says it’s important to recognize what a student may be going through outside the classroom.

“We recognize that a lot of our students are experiencing trauma and they’re displaying that. They’re displaying that by joining gangs, by doing certain activities that we hear, and we read about what we want to do to support those students,” Tookes said. “We can talk about social emotional, and we can talk about how they can actually work through some of these that they’re facing in their community.”

Both Mayor Malik Evans and Pathways to Peace emphasized the important role parents play in the students’ lives. That’s why staff will work and connect with the parents of the students. They’re also encouraging parents to be actively involved in what’s going on with their kids.

They suggest asking about their school day and say if you notice a change in their attire, attitude, friends etc. ask questions and reach out for support when needed.

Here’s a list of city programs and outreach you and your child could take advantage of this school year:

Youth Employment Services

Office of Violence Prevention

RISE

My Brother’s Keeper

The Youth’s Best Guide to Leadership, Career Engagement and Business Education

Biz Kid$

Mayor Youth Academy

Youth Voice One Vision

Office of Violence Prevention

