City of Rochester gets grant to help children start savings accounts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced on Thursday that the City of Rochester got a grant for its Children’s Savings Account program.

The program seeks to help families teach their children about savings accounts and the importance of managing money. The city’s Office of Financial Empowerment received $244,000 from ESL to design the pilot program.

“Saving early creates a good habit of being a conscious spender and a conscious saver,” said Dr. Shirley Green of the city’s Department of Recreation and Human Services.

The Children’s Savings Account pilot will launch in one year with the city-wide effort rolling out within two years.