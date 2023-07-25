City renews Rochester Community Power program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city has renewed the Rochester Community Power program for residents and small businesses.

It’s a community choice aggregation program, which means it lets local governments to acquire energy from an alternative supplier on behalf of residents. After that, an existing utility will distribute the energy.

The city has a new 27-month electricity supply contract through the Rochester Community Power program that will begin supplying participants this September. People and businesses will receive informational letters this month about the program.

Joule Community Power continues to be the program administrator. Constellation NewEnergy, Inc. will remain the electricity supplier under the new contract. RG&E remains responsible for delivery, repair services, and billing.

Rochester Community Power first launched in September 2021 and, to date, has saved customers more than $3 million on their energy costs. The program has also avoided more than 37,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas, the equivalent of consuming 3.9 million gallons of gasoline.

People can opt out, switch options, or region the program online here. You can also learn more about Rochester Community Power here or by calling (585) 244-0244.