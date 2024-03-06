City will host Union Apprenticeship and Career Fair on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city is hosting a job fair on Thursday that will include more than two dozen labor unions, union employers, and workforce development agencies.

The second annual Union Apprenticeship and Career Fair is taking place at the AFSCME Council 66 Headquarters at 1956 Lyell Avenue. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair is organized by the city’s Office of Violence Prevention, the Rochester Labor Council, and the Rochester City School District. At the fair, people can also get information about apprenticeship training programs.