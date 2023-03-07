Civil Air Patrol members, including from Rochester, meet with Congress members

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Civil Air Patrol members, including those in the Rochester area, met last week to speak with members of Congress about the work of the Civil Air Patrol.

The non-profit Civil Air Patrol uses the nation’s civilian aviation resources to search for missing people, provide relief during natural disasters, work to keep the homeland safe, and educate people about aviation science in schools. It serves nearly 1,5000 communities nationwide.

Volunteers for the Civil Air Patrol in New York State who traveled to the nation’s capitol include Cadet Major Rebecca McGarvey, 19 of Rochester, Cadet 2d Lt. Benjamin McGarvey, 16 of Rochester, and Major Joe Gallo on Syracuse, Central NY Group Commander.

During the meetings, the team learned that Congresswoman Claudia Tenney of the Finger Lakes region will be co-leading a bipartisan letter of support with Congressman Mike Thompsom of California for missions the Civil Air Patrol members perform.