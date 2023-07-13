Clarissa Street Reunion in August will celebrate Black-owned businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An event honoring National Black Business Month will take place on Clarissa Street in the Corn Hill neighborhood.

The 25th Annual Clarissa Street Reunion will take place on Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It celebrates the enduring legacy of the street which was a thriving hub of Black and brown-owned businesses in the 1950s.

The development of 490 as a highway in the 1970s uprooted the community on Clarissa Street but the Clarissa Street Legacy Planning Committee is working to celebrate the community’s legacy.

The event in August will feature a parade, exhibits, storytelling, food, vendors of Black-owned businesses, and live music. Here is the schedule of events at the main stage:

Nate Rawls & The Swan Band at 11 a.m.

Freddy Colon & The Latin Jazz Quarter at 12:30 p.m.

Mitty & The Followers at 2 p.m.

Eastman School Students at 3:30 p.m.

Freelance at 4:30 p.m.

Whitney Marcelle at 6 p.m.

Positive Vibes f/ Therese Lott (headliner) at 7 p.m.

The event is free. You can learn more about the events and the history of Clarissa Street here.