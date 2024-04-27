Clean out your medicine cabinet: Local Wegmans stores hosting drop-off events

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — April 27, 2024 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an initiative aimed at providing a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these drugs.

Several Wegmans stores have joined forces with local law enforcement for the event, facilitating the community in properly discarding expired, unused, or unwanted medications. Here’s a list of participating locations in Rochester:

Brockport

Calkins Road

Chili-Paul

Holt Road

Irondequoit

Lyell Avenue

Mt. Read

Penfield

Canandaigua

The event welcomes community members to drop off their medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Stores will take medications as well as sharps, but they have to be in a puncture-proof container. Saturday. This initiative plays a vital role in preventing medication abuse and protecting the environment from pollution.

Residents are encouraged to take this opportunity to clear out their medicine cabinets of any drugs that are no longer needed and ensure they are disposed of safely and responsibly.

