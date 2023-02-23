Closing arguments finish in trial of teen accused of setting man on fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Closing arguments wrapped up on Thursday in the trial of the teen accused of fatally setting a man on fire.

Monroe County Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo is expected to hand down a verdict on Tuesday in the trial of Adriel Riley, who is charged with murder, arson, and illegal possession of a weapon.

He’s one of two teens accused of setting Steven Amenhauser on fire inside his Lyell Avenue apartment in 2021.

Amenhauser suffered second-and third-degree burns over 70% of his body and died four days later. The other teen Zayvion Perry pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week.