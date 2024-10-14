Columbus Day celebration in Gates highlights Italian American contributions, shared culture

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GATES, N.Y. — Some members of the Italian American community came together at the Italian American Community Center in Gates Monday to celebrate Columbus Day.

Columbus was an Italian explorer, though he sailed for Spain. When Italian Americans came to New York City, they saw Columbus Day as the one day that celebrated their heritage.

“The primary significance is to celebrate our own culture, everything that we contributed towards America. Everything that we have shared over a different century over in a different country, obviously we brought it back to America, and we come together,” said Joe DiFabio, vice president of the Italian American Community Center.

DiFabio says he understands why Columbus is criticized in modern culture, which is why he wanted to explain that the way they celebrate Columbus Day has evolved.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.