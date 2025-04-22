Comedian John Mulaney headed to CMAC in September

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – The Emmy-Award-winning comedian and Actor John Mulaney is making his way to Canandaigua on his “John Mulaney: Mister Whatever,” tour.

Mulaney will bring the stand-up show to CMAC on Saturday, Sept. 6. This show will be one out of three shows in Upstate New York, with his other shows in Verona and Bethel, N.Y.

The tour will be coming to 31 cities in North America, including the three shows in New York.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time to the general public, with a presale set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

