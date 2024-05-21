COMIDA will vote on Tuesday on tax incentives for TopGolf

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The County of Monroe Industrial Agency will vote on Tuesday on whether to approve millions of dollars in tax incentives for two major projects, a TopGolf facility and a new hotel.

COMIDA will vote at noon on the projects proposed for CityGate. The proposed 48,000 square-foot TopGolf would be built in the lot east of Costco. It would feature 80 hitting bays, a restaurant, bar, and event space.

The $40 million proposal estimates that nearly 300 jobs would come to the area. If approved the Town of Brighton would provide $1.8 million in tax exemptions.

As for the Del Monte hotel, the proposal is for a 191-room dual brand hotel. The $42 million project would get nearly $1.9 million in tax breaks.

The public had the chance to weigh-in on the proposals last week. Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle said he’s optimistic about the projects and about developing the unused space at CityGate.