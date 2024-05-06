Community Baby Shower connects parents with resources

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The third annual Community Baby Shower was on Sunday at the Thomas P. Ryan Recreation Center.

The shower’s goal is for parents to connect with other parents in the community, learn from experts, and get valuable resources for little ones, all in an effort to support local families.

“Part of my work as a legislator is supporting maternal health and we do that two-fold, one through policies and changes in the budget,” said Sen. Samra Brouk who hosted the event. “We’ve made great strides the last few years but it’s also dealing with the acute needs that we have here in Monroe County and the City of Rochester.”

Organizers have spent the last couple of months collecting donations of diapers, food, and formula for families at the event.