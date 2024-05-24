Concerts at the Shore returns in June; Here’s this year’s lineup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester tradition is returning in June. It’s the 35th year of Concerts at the Shore at Ontario Beach Park off 50 Beach Avenue.

The free concert series will run every Wednesday from June 5 through Aug. 28. All shows will begin at 7 p.m., except for the July 17 show with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra which begins at 7:30 p.m. Here’s this year’s schedule:

June 5: Nik & The Nice Guys (Show Band)

June 12: The Cool Club and the Lipker Sisters (Swing, Blues, R&B)

June 19: Branded (Country)

June 26: The Skycoasters (High energy party band)

July 3: The Invictas (’60s and ’70s rock)

July 10: Atlas (Funky Dance Music)

July 17: Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (classical and pop performance)

July 24: Bachata Rebelde (Latin)

July 31: Ingnite Reggae (Reggae)

Aug. 14: The Dukes (’60s and ’70s R&B)

Aug. 21: Allegro (Party band)

Aug. 28: Ruby Shooz (’50s and ’60s rock)

You can see this year’s flyer here.