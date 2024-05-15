Construction projects in Chili and Perinton to cause traffic disruptions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Residents’ routes could be affected by upcoming traffic disruptions, due to construction and repair work in the Chili and Perinton areas.

Starting Sunday, King Road in Chili will be closed between Paul Road and Roberto Drive at the railroad crossing for repairs. The closing will last through Saturday, May 25. In Perinton, a significant closure will affect Aldrich Road for a culvert replacement project. The section between Monarch and Teal Drives will be inaccessible starting May 22, and the closure is expected to last about three months.

Drivers in these areas should prepare for potential traffic changes and allow extra travel time.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.