Consumer Alert: A new retirement trend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our Consumer Alert looks at a new trend that might make you look at your paycheck a bit differently. It’s a study analyzing our views about retirement.

These seniors aren’t kicking up their heels, they’re working as lifeguards.

Most folks in the surveys said they want to have a phased retirement — going from full-time to part-time at the office before retirement. And it crossed the generational divide most folks in every age category, except boomers, said they want to start a business, travel, and uplift their communities.

Millennials led the way with 73%.

But nearly all wish they’d started saving a just a little bit sooner. Fidelity leaders say don’t panic.

“I’m a four-time cancer survivor and I’ve always felt like I’m behind, because as soon as I’d pay off medical debt, I’d get cancer again,” says Leanna Devinney with Fidelity.

Deanna Dewberry, News10NBC: “What do you say to those folks who are in their 40s or 50s and feel like they’re behind?”

Leanna Devinney, Fidelity: “First and foremost thank you for sharing that, and you’re not alone. If you’re feeling the need to play catch up it really starts with that plan. And little by little if you can save, the power of compound interest where your money earns money really helps that growth over a longer time horizon. But that is, again, with a diversified plan that is appropriate for you.”

But before you can come up with a plan, you must know where you are right now. Fidelity leaders suggest you take the Fidelity retirement test. You answer a few question and it gives you a score, then you come up with a plan.

If you’d like to take the test, click here.

The survey showed that Gen Z really likes robo-advisors. Here are some recommended ones:

Of course traditional advisors are available as well, but you need to do you research.