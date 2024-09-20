Consumer Alert: Apple’s new iPhone 16 hits stores, but AI features not yet available

The new iPhone 16 hit stores Friday, and while Apple heavily promoted the new AI features it calls Apple Intelligence, those features won’t be available until next month when the company releases the iOS 18.1 update.

According to Apple, Apple Intelligence will be able to do things like re-write your text, create short videos, and create images based on your description. However, those features will only be available on the iPhone 16 lineup, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 is being released in some splashy new colors, but keep in mind a device this expensive should be in a drop-proof case, so you wouldn’t see the color anyway.

AT&T tech guru Bryan Rogers says this is Apple’s best camera yet, allowing you to take close-up macro shots with great detail. It also has a camera control sensor, allowing you to just move your finger across the sensor to easily change the filters, giving your picture different undertones.

But the real difference-maker will be AI features available next month. Rogers says some are already available on some Android phones, like a little AI help wading through your email.

“There’s actually a summary feature, which is fantastic for me as well because I don’t know about you, but I get about 100 emails a day. And I don’t have time to be reading if someone wrote me a story. So it’s like, ‘Hey, can you summarize this email for me?’ And it will pop up and give you a little summarization,” Rogers said.

The new Apple Watch 10 was also released Friday, which the company says has faster charging and new health and fitness features. But you’d need a watch for some of those features, like sleep apnea detection.

So, is the new iPhone 16 worth your hard-earned money? Experts with both Consumer Reports and Wired say it’s only worth the upgrade if your current phone is a few years old or you’re just itching to have those new Apple Intelligence features. If that’s the case, all three big providers – AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon – have great deals going right now.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.