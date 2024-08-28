Consumer Alert: Consumer Reports reveals top 10 most reliable used cars of the year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Consumer Reports is out with its list of the best used cars of the year.

While Lexus, Toyota, and Mazda were the top three most reliable brands, Consumer Reports also made a list of the top 10 most reliable used cars.

To make the list, vehicles had to perform well in CR’s road tests, have above average reliability scores, and have electronic stability control.

Among the top picks, the 2017 Chevy Cruze for less than $10,000 and the Mazda CX-9 in the under $20,000 category.

Click here for CR’s top 10 best used cars of the year.

Click here for CR’s list of brands that make the best used cars.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.