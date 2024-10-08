Consumer Alert: Get great deals on quality products during retailers’ October sales

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is the big day. While Target Circle Week started on Monday, most large retailers coordinated its start day with Amazon’s. Best Buy, Walmart, even Wayfair are among the retailers launching big sales on Tuesday, October 8.

Last week our Deanna Dewberry told you about browser extensions Rakuten where you can get cash back just for shopping. I also provided a Deanna’s Do List for preparing for the big deals this week.

You should also use sites like camel camel camel and Keepa which provides the price history on Amazon products so you know whether the deal being offered is really the best deal.

Getting the best deals during Amazon’s Deals Days is about knowing how to navigate the madness. Deals of the day last only 24 hours. Lightning deals are usually just a few hours. Make sure you have the Amazon app on your phone which allows you to see lightning deals before they’re live. And sign up for invite only deals. Those are deals in which Amazon has a limited number of products.

But if you get a great price for a crummy product, are you really getting a good deal? That’s where good product testing and review sites come in. You can rely on sites that do not receive advertising for reviews, like Wirecutter and Consumer Reports.

Are looking for electronics? Wirecutter recommends a 13-inch MacBook selling for $750 at Amazon and Best Buy. You save $100.

Amazon always has great deals on its own products. Consumer Reports recommends the Amazon Echo 4th generation smart speaker selling for $55 on Amazon, Best Buy and Home Depot, down from $100.

Looking for a gift for Dad? Consumer Reports recommends the Toloco massage gun for $40, down from $60.

Earbuds are always great for the teenager in your life. Wirecutter recommends the Samsung Galaxy earbuds for $106, down from $160.

And can’t forget Mom or that girly girl in your life. Consumer Reports recommends this skincare mini fridge on sale for $38.24 down from $400.

And yes, y’all. That is a thing. Besides the fact cool products feel great on the skin and reduce inflammation, some skincare products last longer when refrigerated. So, before the sale starts at 3:01 a.m. our time, skim the deals and make a list to help you resist impulse buying. And make sure you request invitations on those invite-only deals.