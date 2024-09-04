Consumer Alert: Here’s how DirecTV customers can get a $10 credit

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — DirecTV customers got an unpleasant surprise on Sunday. Disney pulled all its channels, including ESPN, from DirecTV right in the middle of the US Open and the beginning of college football season.

In fact, the timing was designed to put the most pressure on DirecTV. Disney’s channels went black just 10 minutes before the football game between LSU and USC — ouch.

Last year Disney battled with Spectrum for eleven days. The two sides reached an agreement just hours before Monday Night Football. This year, the fight is similar. Disney has increased the fees it charges DirecTV to carry its programming. For its part, DirecTV wants the flexibility to break up the big Disney bundles and sell them in smaller cheaper packages.



DirecTV is offering subscribers a $20 credit for the inconvenience. But it takes a number of steps. Click here to access the website.