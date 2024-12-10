Consumer Alert: How to avoid falling victim to odometer rollback fraud when buying a used car

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — According to ISeeCars.com, the best time to buy a used car is New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with nearly 48% more deals than average.

However, there’s a major concern for buyers: odometer rollbacks. Carfax reported over 97,000 cases last year, placing New York third in the nation. Unscrupulous sellers roll back odometers to make cars appear to have fewer miles, inflating their value.

Josh Ingle from Atlanta Speedometer demonstrates how easy it is to manipulate an odometer using a tool that connects to the car’s OBD 2 port.

“All we have to do is plug into it. It doesn’t require any type of formal training,” he explains.

This tool, once costing around $10,000, is now available for as low as $119, making it accessible to those with dishonest intentions.

“Consumers lose on average about $4,000 in value when they unknowingly buy a rolled-back car,” says Em Nguyen from Carfax.

Ingle shows how quickly an odometer can be altered.

“I’ve inputted about 100,000 miles and I’m going to hit enter right now,” he demonstrates, reducing a truck’s mileage from over 310,000 to just 100,000 miles in seconds.

To protect yourself, experts recommend checking a car’s odometer history on free sites, obtaining a full vehicle history report, and having a reputable mechanic inspect the car before purchase.

