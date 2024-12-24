Consumer Alert: Last-minute gifts you can buy from your couch

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s Christmas Eve. And I know there are some of you reading this right now who have someone on your list for whom you have not bought a gift. No worries. I’ve done the research and have great gifts you can buy from the comfort of your couch and surprise the one you love Christmas morning.



Give the gift of learning. For example, maybe your niece loves macarons but doesn’t know how to bake them. Buy a pastry class for her at Caramel Bakery.

If you want to get fancy, you have until 6:00 p.m. Christmas Eve to run to Wegmans and buy a package of macarons and put them in a gift bag along with a print-out of the class. The website, Rochester Brainery, lists cooking classes for everything from pastries to the Italian pasta, gnocchi, painting classes. Ceramics, you name it.

Consider a subscription service like a wine or coffee club. Wirecutter, a consumer product testing website owned by the New York Times has done the homework for you and picked the best ones.

Grab a bottle of wine out of your cabinet; stick it in a gift bag along with the print-out of the purchase, and it’s a gift that keeps on giving. Got a coffee connoisseur on your list? Wirecutter has also tested those and picked the winners.

And one of my favorite gifts, an experience. You have a classical music fan? News10NBC is a proud sponsor of the William Warfield scholarship concert next month, Let Freedom Sing.

Maybe your loved one is country music fan? Maybe rock or R&B? Songkick has a listing of all the live music acts coming to our area with links to buy tickets.

How about plays and musicals? RBTL and Geva performances are always great gifts.

Print out those tickets; put them in a card, and voila! You’re set.



