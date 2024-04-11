Consumer Alert: Lead and other harmful chemicals found in Lunchables

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — First it was apple sauce. Then it was ground cinnamon. Now, Lunchables?

Consumer Reports’ testers say they’ve found high lead levels in Lunchables and similar meal kits. Every parent has likely bought Lunchables at some point, of course.

Deanna Dewberry’s and her kids spend lots of time at the beach in the summer, and it’s so easy to throw a couple of Lunchables in the cooler for snacks. But according to the CDC, even low lead levels in blood have been shown to affect a child’s ability to learn.

Consumer Reports tested Lunchables, Armour LunchMakers, Good & Gather by Target, and Oscar Mayer’s P-3.

They found lead, lots of sodium, and phthalates — those forever chemicals found in plastics. The highest lead levels were the turkey and cheddar cracker stackers Lunchables. In fact, Lunchable meal kits led the pack.

Consumer Reports is now asking the products be pulled from school cafeterias. To read their study, click here.