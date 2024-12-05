Consumer Alert: Macy’s Black Friday coupon confusion; Most deals excluded despite mailer

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry explored the challenges of using store coupons, specifically at Macy’s. Many people receive numerous coupons through retailer loyalty programs, but what happens when they don’t work as expected?

Bonnie, a Macy’s Star Rewards member and News10NBC staffer, received four coupons. These included two offering 25% off, one for $50 off a $150 purchase, and another 25% off coupon for Black Friday. The coupons stated they could be used on select regular-priced, sale, and clearance items with a Macy’s card.

Armed with her Macy’s card, Bonnie purchased a dress shirt, jacket, slacks, and a Tommy Hilfiger tie, all at discounted prices. However, at checkout, every coupon was rejected. The receipt indicated, “Item not coupon eligible” for each purchase.

Bonnie was surprised since the coupon mentioned it could be applied to sale items. However, she was informed that the items were categorized as “specials,” not sales, and the coupon couldn’t be applied to specials. In small print on the back of the coupon, “specials” were listed among the exclusions.

A look at Macy’s Black Friday page revealed that most discounted items were labeled as specials, meaning the coupons couldn’t be used on the majority of discounted items during Black Friday.

When asked why the exclusion wasn’t clearly stated on the front of the coupon, a Macy’s spokesperson explained that due to the size of the promotional Star Rewards cards, listing all exclusions wasn’t possible.

As Andy Rooney once said, “Nothing in fine print is ever good news.” This story highlights the importance of reading the fine print, even if it requires a magnifying glass.

