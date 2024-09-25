Consumer Alert: New guidelines for nursing pillows to prevent infant suffocation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nursing pillows are a must-have item on every new mom’s baby registry. According to industry estimates, more than 1.3 million are sold every year. But if these are used incorrectly, they can be dangerous.

Federal regulators have been aware of the hazards for decades, but they didn’t issue a warning to consumers until 2020. Finally, last week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued new guidelines for these pillows.

Nursing pillows are usually shaped like a C and are worn around the mother’s waist. They help support the mother’s arms and keep the baby aligned with the mother’s breasts. But if allowed to go to sleep on the pillows, babies can suffocate in the soft pillowing curves.

The new rules require pillows to be more firm and carry clear labels to warn parents about the risk. Experts with parental information website What to Expect say you don’t have to throw out the nursing pillow you already have, but you must know how to use it.

“I used a nursing pillow especially with my first son. They can be really helpful especially when you’re trying to get comfortable breastfeeding or your baby isn’t comfortable,” a mother said.

“They’re for nursing. They’re not for sleeping. They’re not for lounging because with babies, especially very young babies, any time babies are sleeping on a kind of incline surface, one that is not firm and rigid, you do have a risk of asphyxiation,” an expert from What to Expect said.

It’s important to note that the CPSC has not issued recalls for nursing pillows already on the market, but new pillows must have clear warning labels that are tough to remove.

We get it, parenting in the first few months of your baby’s life is hard, and parents are sleep deprived. Experts say it’s important that you resist falling asleep while nursing, and when baby gets sleepy, put her down on her back, on a flat surface.

