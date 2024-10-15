Consumer Alert: Survey shows consumers prioritize value over loyalty this holiday season

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A recent survey shows that consumers plan to spend an average of $1,778 on gifts this holiday season, an 8% increase from last year. This comes despite the fact that many consumers continue to say they are financially stressed.

Only 43% of those surveyed expect the economy to improve in the coming year, up 9% from last year but still indicating that the majority are not optimistic. However, all are looking for great deals, with 62% saying they will switch brands for something less expensive.

If we’re not careful, it can lead to some serious depression come January.

Another study by Qualtrics, which draws insights from 24,000 consumers across the globe, shows that if consumers have a bad experience, they are less likely to spend money with that retailer. However, according to the study, consumers are less likely to give feedback and instead just “ghost” the retailer. Privacy, trust, and value are key concerns for consumers.

One company that is doing extremely well in this environment is TJX Companies, the owner of Marshalls, HomeGoods, and TJ Maxx. The company has nearly doubled its annual sales over the last decade due to changing views about off-price retailers. These stores are now seen as fashion-forward, allowing brands to sell to them discreetly so the brand is not diluted by the cheaper items.

You can’t search for designer brands on the website. So selling inventory to TJ Maxx doesn’t degrade the brand in the same way as having a clearance sale at its own stores. And quite frankly, that’s part of the fun at shopping at off-price retailers, finding a Kate Spade or MacDuggal for a fraction of the price.

