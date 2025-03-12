Consumer Alert: The domino effect of a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday, President Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on all imported aluminum and steel, affecting industries nationwide. News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry visited JAM Industries, a local plant that heavily relies on imported raw materials, to explore the potential impact on consumers.

JAM Industries, located in Rochester, transforms raw aluminum and steel into parts for various sectors, including military, medical, and automotive. General Manager Jeff Johnson stated, “Probably about 80 percent of our aluminum is imported.”

Most of this aluminum comes from Austria, and the new tariffs will increase its cost by 25 percent.

Dewberry explained, “This brick of raw aluminum, called a billet, costs about $20. With a 25 percent tariff, that’s an additional $5. For a billet costing $90, the increase is $22.50. Multiply that by $3 million, which is what they spend on aluminum annually.”

Johnson acknowledged, “We’ll have to adjust some pricing, but we’ll make it through, I guess, right?” While he may not raise prices by the full 25 percent, he anticipates that manufacturers will pass on some costs to consumers.

Dr. Rita McGrath, a professor at Columbia Business School, warned, “Everything from cars to refrigerators to outdoor chairs to lawn furniture” could see price increases. She added, “Take aluminum cans, for example.” That means the price of your soda could go up.

JAM Industries imports about half of its steel, meaning the tariffs will also raise costs for half of the raw steel they buy. But Johnson expressed hope for long-term benefits, saying, “I’d like to see some of the mills and steel plants [in the U.S.] open back up. That would be great.”

However, Dr. McGrath cautioned that while some manufacturing might return to the U.S., “We’re not going back to 1950.” She noted that the business community is nervous, which could deter investment in growth and lead to unintended long-term consequences.

