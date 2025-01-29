Consumer Alert: The Jewish Home expansion adds needed senior living community

Today’s consumer alert looks at the cost of caring for mom and dad. In New York, the average cost of a private room in a nursing home is almost $15,000 a month. The cost of retirement communities is often out of reach for many. Aging can be extraordinarily stressful for elders and those who love them. And the cost of senior living adds another layer of stress.

Even when seniors can find options they can afford, elders tell me often they find there are long waiting lists. That’s why The Jewish home is expanding, adding 90 new apartments to its Brighton campus for folks 62 and older. The new apartment community, named Lilac Grove, will be a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 600 to 860 square feet. Residents can also receive support services like physical therapy, companion care and home care. They just broke ground, and it will be complete next fall.

Deanna Dewberry: “I think one of the things that I hear most from elders is they want the opportunity to age in place. So, if they have one of these apartments, as their needs grow, do they have the option of staying there on the campus?

Travis Masonis, Senior V.P. and Chief Innovation Officer of The Jewish Home: “They absolutely do have the option of staying on campus. In addition to what we’re known for which is skilled nursing, and also rehabilitative care, but also this other set of services called home and community- based services that I just noted. We want to be able to care for you in your home no matter where your home is.”



The Jewish Home leaders say Lilac Grove will offer moderately priced apartments. But how do they define moderate? Masonis says they’re still setting pricing. But I looked up the average cost for senior independent living in the U.S. It’s $3,100 per month which would be out of reach for many in the Rochester community.

The Jewish Home is also expanding their luxury senior apartments with a groundbreaking scheduled for this summer.



