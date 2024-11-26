Consumer Alert: Tips for finding the best Black Friday deals and avoiding duds

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thinking about upgrading your television? Now might be the perfect time. According to News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry, Black Friday offers the deepest discounts on televisions, more than any other time of the year.

However, you should still use caution when shopping. You’ll see super low-priced doorbuster specials from lesser-known brands that simply aren’t worth your money. It’s not a good deal if it’s a crummy product.

To ensure you’re getting a quality product, Deanna recommends doing your research and reading reviews from independent testers like Consumer Reports and Wirecutter.

A Consumer Reports expert noted, “Where you’re going to see the biggest savings is on those bigger brand name products, think Sony headphones, Bose speakers, TVs again, big kitchen products like Cuisinart, KitchenAid stand mixers.”

Deanna’s tips for snagging the best deals include:

Shop online to compare prices using sites like PriceGrabber, Shopzilla, Shopping.com, and Google shopping.

Check the deals pages of Wirecutter and Consumer Reports for well-tested products.

For Amazon shoppers, browser extensions like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa can provide price histories, helping you determine if a sale price is truly a bargain.

Deanna found so many Amazon third-party sellers that list an outrageous regular price so you think the sales price is great. Afterward, she checked the price history and found the seller had listed the product at the ‘sales price’ for months.

For those who enjoy the in-store Black Friday experience, we understand. Some traditions mean more than money.

