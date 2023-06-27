Consumer Alert: You may be entitled to part of a $37.5M settlement with Facebook

Did you use Facebook between January 30, 2015, and April 18, 2018? Then you may be entitled to part of a $37.5 million settlement. cPlaintiffs in the class action lawsuit against Facebook claim the company violated your privacy by using your IP address to infer your location, even when you had location services turned off.



So, if you believe that your location services were turned off at any time during that three-year period, you’re entitled to part of the settlement. It still needs to be approved by a judge, but you only have until August 11th to file a claim.

The form takes less than a minute. Click here to submit a claim.