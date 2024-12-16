ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A homicide investigation has taken a surprising turn involving a high-end backpack. The suspect in the killing of a United Healthcare CEO was seen with a distinctive gray backpack, manufactured by Peak Design. This backpack, retailing for nearly $400, caught the attention of Peak Design’s CEO, who contacted the police offering assistance.

However, this action has sparked controversy. Some TikTok and YouTube users argue that the CEO violated consumer rights, suggesting that anyone who purchased the backpack could be wrongfully implicated. Peak Design’s CEO maintains that their products can only be traced if consumers voluntarily register them.

In other news, gas prices in Rochester have slightly decreased. The average price fell by a penny to $3.22. However, cheaper options are available at Walmart and Costco, where prices are as low as $2.78 and $2.86, respectively. Other affordable stations include BJ’s in Henrietta, SpeedTrac in Henrietta, and RaceTrac on South Clinton.

Additionally, Procter & Gamble faces pressure from investors to disclose its wood pulp sourcing details. The company, which sources wood from Canadian forests, has been secretive about its supply chain to protect competitive information. Investors await more transparency regarding the environmental impact of producing products like Bounty paper towels and Charmin toilet paper.

