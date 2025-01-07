Consumer Headlines: AI chatbots, medical debt removal proposal, and a new McDonald’s menu item

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A recent study by Adobe Analytics reveals that AI-powered chatbots played a significant role in influencing consumer spending during the holiday season.

These chatbots directed traffic to retail sites, resulting in a remarkable 1,300% increase in visits. This surge contributed to a nearly 9% rise in online spending during November and December.

Chatbots offer immediate online customer support, make product recommendations, guide shoppers to promotions, and even remind users about abandoned carts. Adobe’s research indicates that consumers are becoming more strategic, seeking the best deals before making purchases. AI chatbots assist in this process by guiding consumers to optimal choices.

Additionally, the Biden administration has finalized a rule to remove medical debt from credit reports. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that medical debt is not a reliable predictor of loan repayment. Previously, credit bureaus agreed to remove medical debt under $500; now, all medical debt will be removed starting in March. This change could potentially increase credit scores by up to 20 points for those with existing medical debt.

In other news, McDonald’s is introducing a new menu with the McValue platform. Starting today, the $5 menu includes options like a McDouble or McChicken, small fries, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a small drink. Customers can also enjoy deals such as buy one, get one for a dollar on items like the Double Cheeseburger and Sausage McMuffin. In-app exclusive deals continue, offering 10-piece Chicken McNuggets for a dollar and free large fries with a one-dollar purchase.

