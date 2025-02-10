Consumer Headlines: Baked goods recall, E.coli outbreak at fast food chains, and gas prices rise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A major recall has been issued by the FDA for over two million baked goods, including a variety of donuts, due to potential listeria contamination. The recall affects products produced by FGF Brands, including popular items like donuts, cinnamon sticks, crullers, fritters, and eclairs.

One of the affected brands is Dunkin, a name well-known to many. However, there is some good news. The recall pertains to products sold before December 13, meaning they are not currently on the market. The risk is only present if you have these products stored in your freezer.

Dunkin says the risk is small because no food or contact surfaces ever tested positive for listeria. Listeria poses the greatest risk to pregnant women, newborns, and the elderly. For a complete list of recalled products, click here.

In other consumer news, the E. coli outbreak in November linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders has impacted the fast-food chain’s earnings. U.S. restaurant sales dropped nearly 1.5%, exceeding Wall Street’s prediction of a 0.6% decline. This marks the biggest sales slump since the pandemic. McDonald’s executives remain optimistic, forecasting improvements with the introduction of the $5 combo meal.

Gas prices have seen a national increase of nearly a nickel over the past week, but Rochester is experiencing a decrease. The average price has fallen by three cents to $3.17 per gallon. With tariffs on pause, energy product prices remain stable across much of the country. The cheapest gas in the Rochester area is $2.82 at Costco and Walmart, followed by $2.84 at SpeedTrac in Henrietta, and $2.89 at BJ’s in Henrietta.

For those in Mount Morris, affordable gas options include $2.89 at both the Sunoco and Kwik Fill on East State Street, as well as the Kwik Fill on North Main.

