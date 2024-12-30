Consumer Headlines: Big Lots under new ownership and gas prices see slight decrease

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Big Lots fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The popular bargain store, which filed for bankruptcy in September and announced plans to close all 900 locations, has found a lifeline.

Gordon Brothers Retail Partners have acquired Big Lots’ assets and are selling them to other retailers. Variety Wholesalers plans to purchase between 200 to 400 stores, retaining the Big Lots name. However, Variety has not yet confirmed which specific locations they will take over.

For now, the four Big Lots stores in the Greater Rochester area remain open under new ownership. Dewberry assures that she will continue to monitor the situation closely.

As Big Lots navigates its challenges, consumers are turning to TJX stores, which include TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post, HomeGoods, and Homesense. These stores have seen a 6% increase in net sales year over year, indicating a strong community presence.

In other consumer news, gas prices in Rochester have seen a slight decrease. According to Gas Buddy, the average price has dropped by a penny to $3.21. Nationally, prices have fallen three cents to $2.98. The cheapest gas in the area is at Walmart for $2.73, followed by Costco at $2.78. BJ’s locations in Greece, Webster, and Victor offer prices of $2.83, $2.88, and $2.93, respectively.

2024 marks the second consecutive year of declining average gas prices.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.